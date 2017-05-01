BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Mylan Nv
* Mylan nv - nominated sjoerd s. Vollebregt as a candidate for election to mylan's board at 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
* Mylan nv- also announced that directors douglas j. Leech, joseph c. Maroon and rodney l. Piatt will retire from board effective june 22, 2017
* Mylan nv - if shareholders elect all candidates nominated by board at annual meeting, including vollebregt, mylan's board will consist of 11 directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.