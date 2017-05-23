UPDATE 5-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates with fall in Whirlpool shares, number of tower blocks affected)
May 23 Mylan NV:
* Mylan NV says CEO Heather Bresch's 2016 total compensation $13.8 million - sec filing
* Mylan NV says CEO Heather Bresch's 2015 total compensation was $18.9 million - sec filing
* Mylan NV says CFO Kenneth S. Parks' 2016 total compensation was $4.5 million - sec filing
* Mylan NV says president Rajiv Malik's 2016 total compensation $8.7 million
* Mylan NV says chairman Robert J. Coury's 2016 total compensation $97.6 million, including $50.8 million in stock awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates with fall in Whirlpool shares, number of tower blocks affected)
* Digirad corporation announces closing of credit facility with comerica bank