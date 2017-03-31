UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 31 Mylan Nv:
* Mylan provides update on meridian medical technologies', a Pfizer company, expanded voluntary worldwide recall of epipen® auto-injector
* Mylan - recall is being conducted as result of receipt of 2 previously disclosed reports of failure to activate device due to potential defect in supplier component
* Mylan NV - expanded voluntary recall is being initiated in U.S. And also will extend to additional markets in Europe, Asia, North and South America.
* Mylan NV - recall is being expanded to include additional lots as a precautionary measure
* Mylan NV says recall impacts 0.3 mg and 0.15 mg strengths of epipen auto-injector
* Mylan NV- none of recalled lots include authorized generic for epipen auto-injector, which is also manufactured by meridian medical technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
May 27 General Motors Co said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.