China auto ABS motors ahead, despite bond slowdown
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
March 1 Mylan Nv:
* Mylan -related to restructuring activities, recorded pre-tax restructuring charges of $149.7 million for certain workforce reduction and cost savings initiatives during 2016
* Mylan -continues to develop details of cost reduction initiatives, including workforce actions and other potential restructuring activities beyond programs announced
* Mylan NV says continued restructuring actions are expected to be implemented through fiscal year 2018
* Mylan -for restructuring activities approved to date, estimates aggregate pre-tax charges ranging between $175.0 million and $225.0 million, including $149.7 million incurred Source text: (bit.ly/2mac6t8) Further company coverage:
* Car-loan securitisations buck downbeat trend for corporate credit
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.