March 13 Mylan NV:
* Mylan announces global settlement and license agreements
with Genentech and Roche on herceptin
* Mylan NV- all other terms and conditions of settlement and
license agreement are confidential
* Mylan NV- has agreed to withdraw its pending inter partes
review challenges against two U.S. Genentech patents as part of
settlement
* Mylan NV- licenses pertain to all countries except Japan,
Brazil and Mexico
* Mylan NV- settlement also eliminates further patent
litigation expenses associated with Genentech and Roche
* Mylan NV- has agreed to terms of a global settlement with
Genentech, Inc. And F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. in relation to
patents for herceptin
