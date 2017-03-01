March 1 Mylan NV:
* Mylan reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
and provides 2017 guidance
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.57
* Q4 revenue rose 31 percent to $3.27 billion
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.78
* Q4 revenue view $3.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.42 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share $6.00
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $5.15 to $5.55
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $12.25 billion to $13.75 billion
* Midpoint of FY 2017 revenue outlook up 17 percent from
2016 revenue
* With regard to pricing environment, continued to see
erosion both globally, in U.S. generics in mid-single digits
* Sees 2017 capital expenditures $400 million - $500 million
* Continue to expect a comparable environment in 2017 with
regard to generics pricing
* Sees 2017 adjusted free cash flow $2,000 million - $2,400
million
* Sees 2017 adjusted gross margin 54.5% - 56.5%
* Sees full year 2017 adjusted research and development as
percent of total revenues 5.5% - 6.5%
* FY2017 revenue view $12.64 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.33 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
