US STOCKS-Wall St lower as tech selloff outweighs bank gains
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
June 28 Mylan NV:
* Says shareholders approved appointment of all 11 director nominees
* Says wendy Cameron re-elected as director
* Proposal on say-on-pay vote did not receive affirmative vote of majority of votes cast by shareholders and therefore did not pass - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2sSVrNJ) Further company coverage:
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct
* Diebold Nixdorf has sold Diebold’s customer-operated cashpoint business in the UK to Cennox