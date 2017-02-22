Feb 22 Myntra:

* Myntra wins master franchise rights for Mango in India

* Myntra - plans to curate and facilitate 25-30 Mango stores , list brand exclusively on Myntra and Jabong, over the next five years Source text - (Myntra today announced that it has been awarded the master distribution and management rights for the Spanish fast fashion brand Mango in India; making it the first e-commerce player globally to manage the omni-channel strategy for a global fashion brand. As a part of this arrangement t, Myntra plans to curate and facilitate 25-30 Mango stores as well as list the brand exclusively on Myntra and Jabong, in association with select retail partners over the next five years. )