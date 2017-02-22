BRIEF-Jays appoints Lisa Forsberg acting CEO
FORSBERG REPLACES RUNE TORBJÖRNSEN AS CEO
Feb 23 Myob Group Ltd
* MYOB to acquire Paycorp
* Entered in to a sale and purchase agreement to acquire 100 PCT of Paycorp Payment Solutions PTY Limited
* Deal for a total consideration of $48 million
* Transaction is expected to complete on 1 April 2017, subject to satisfying certain conditions, and will be immediately EPS accretive
* Acquisition will be funded from company's existing cash reserves and is expected to complete by 1 April 2017
Acquisition will also strengthen margins for existing MYOB connected services
* Q1 2017 SALES AT EUR 244.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 245.0 MILLION YEAR AGO