* Compass Diversified Holdings announces pricing of $100 million preferred share offering
May 19 Myovant Sciences Ltd
* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis
* Study met its primary endpoint
* Presentation of data from a placebo-controlled phase 2 study conducted by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd
* Relugolix demonstrated statistically significant dose-dependent reductions over placebo in each of three study arms
* "Myovant hopes to provide a well-tolerated, once-daily oral therapy for women who suffer from symptoms of endometriosis." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 19 Brazil's state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA on Monday said its board has approved a settlement to end an United States-based lawsuit opened by some affiliates of The Vanguard Group, one of its largest shareholders.