May 19 Myovant Sciences Ltd

* Myovant Sciences announces presentation of positive phase 2 data for relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain at the world congress on endometriosis

* Study met its primary endpoint

* Presentation of data from a placebo-controlled phase 2 study conducted by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

* Relugolix demonstrated statistically significant dose-dependent reductions over placebo in each of three study arms

* "Myovant hopes to provide a well-tolerated, once-daily oral therapy for women who suffer from symptoms of endometriosis."