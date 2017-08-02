FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MYR Group Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.07
August 2, 2017 / 8:10 PM / in a day

BRIEF-MYR Group Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.07

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - MYR Group Inc

* MYR Group Inc announces second-quarter and first-half 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $356.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $310.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* MYR Group Inc qtrly backlog remains at $632.5 million

* Says $20.0 million share repurchase program extended through August 2018

* MYR Group Inc - new share repurchase program will continue in effect through August 15, 2018 or until authorized funds are exhausted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

