BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Myriad Genetics Inc:
* Myriad Genetics and Clovis oncology sign agreement for use of FDA-approved BRACAnalysis CDX® test to identify patients with Germline BRCA mutations for Rubraca® (rucaparib) treatment
* Says financial terms of deal were not disclosed.
* Myriad genetics inc- under deal,myriad will submit supplementary premarket approval application for bracanalysis cdx to include rubraca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.