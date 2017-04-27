April 27 Myriad Genetics Inc:

* Myriad Genetics and Clovis oncology sign agreement for use of FDA-approved BRACAnalysis CDX® test to identify patients with Germline BRCA mutations for Rubraca® (rucaparib) treatment

* Says financial terms of deal were not disclosed.

* Myriad genetics inc- under deal,myriad will submit supplementary premarket approval application for bracanalysis cdx to include rubraca Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: