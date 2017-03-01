March 1 Mysale Group
* Unaudited interim results for the six months to 31
December 2016
* Underlying EBITDA significantly increased to A$3.0 million
(H1 FY16: A$1.8 million)
* Underlying profit before tax A$0.6 million (H1 FY16: loss
A$0.2 million)
* Online revenue increased 19% to A$127.1 million (H1 FY16:
A$107.0 million)
* The growth of our underlying EBITDA for four consecutive
half year periods endorses our strategic plan and we remain
confident in the full year’s prospects
