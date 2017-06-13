BRIEF-Lisi Group expects to record loss for year ended 31 March 2017
* Expected to record a significant loss for year ended 31 March 2017
June 13 N Brown Group Plc:
* Says chairman, Andrew Higginson has informed N Brown board that he intends to step down in order to pursue opportunities in private equity
* Senior independent director Ron Mcmillan is leading process to identify and appoint a new chairman
* Andrew will remain in his position as chairman during search for his replacement, and through an orderly handover period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Expected to record a significant loss for year ended 31 March 2017
June 23 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted an improved proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's, stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.675 billion in cash plus a coal price-linked royalty.