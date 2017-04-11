New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11 N Brown Group Plc:
* Has previously guided to FY17 exceptional costs of c.£12m, of which £9m related to financial services customer complaint redress
* Now expect cost of likely future complaints to be higher than our previous estimate
* Therefore expect to incur an FY17 exceptional cost related to financial services customer complaint redress in region of £22m - £24m
* Cash cost associated with this exceptional item will be incurred over period to august 2019.
* Continue to expect an additional £2m - £3m exceptional costs in fy17 in relation to our ongoing historic tax cases
* Total fy17 exceptional costs are therefore expected to be in region of £24m - £27m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.