April 27 N Brown Group Plc
* Total dividend 14.23 penceper share
* Final dividend 8.56 penceper share
* Fy online revenue +10 pct yoy; online revenue of power
brands +14 pct
* Statutory revenue and pbt for 53 weeks to 4 th march 2017
were £900.7m and £57.6m respectively.
* Fy group revenue was up 2.5 pct to £887.7m
* Fy product revenue up 3.4 pct
* Fy financial services revenue up 0.4 pct
* Ladieswear revenues +4.2 pct yoy and +10.4 pct yoy in h2,
best performance since fy08, with significant market share gains
* Good power brand performance, with revenue +9.2 pct and
active customers +9.9 pct (excluding fifty plus)
* Jd williams brand revenue +12 pct; fifty plus migration on
track
* O over 100 new third-party brands added since start of
fy17
* Announcing a relationship with Tesco to sell capsule
collection of Simply Be and Jacamo Lines on Tesco Direct
* Although it is early in our new financial year,
performance so far has been encouraging and in line with our
expectations.
* We are in discussions with a number of retailers to sell
capsule collections of our brands through their sites
* Online accounted for 69 pct of our sales for fy17. Online
revenue was up 10 pct year on year overall, and up 14 pct in our
power brands.
* Sees fy18 product gross margin -120bps to -20bps, with key
driver being increased input costs as a result of depreciation
of sterling
* Macro-Economic backdrop remains challenging for retail
