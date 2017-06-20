WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Nabors Industries Ltd:
* Nabors announces commencement of offer to exchange senior notes due 2023
* Nabors Industries - commenced offer to exchange any and all of Nabors Delaware's $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.50% senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.