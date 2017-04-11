BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Nabriva Therapeutics Ag
* Nabriva Therapeutics announces enrollment completion for Leap 1, a phase 3 clinical trial evaluating lefamulin in community-acquired bacterial pneumonia
* Nabriva Therapeutics AG - Company anticipates availability of top-line clinical data from Leap 1 in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results