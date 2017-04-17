BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Nabriva Therapeutics AG:
* Nabriva Therapeutics AG - supervisory board, management board approved relocation of holding co of Nabriva AG, subsidiaries from Austria to Ireland
* Nabriva Therapeutics AG - redomiciliation transaction will be effected by exchange of ADSS of Nabriva AG for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics Plc
* Nabriva Therapeutics- expected Nabriva Ireland will become publicly-traded parent co of Nabriva Group, subsidiaries with tax residency in Ireland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.