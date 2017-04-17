April 17 Nabriva Therapeutics AG:

* Nabriva Therapeutics AG - supervisory board, management board approved relocation of holding co of Nabriva AG, subsidiaries from Austria to Ireland

* Nabriva Therapeutics AG - redomiciliation transaction will be effected by exchange of ADSS of Nabriva AG for shares of Nabriva Therapeutics Plc

* Nabriva Therapeutics- expected Nabriva Ireland will become publicly-traded parent co of Nabriva Group, subsidiaries with tax residency in Ireland