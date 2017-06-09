BRIEF-Boyuan Holdings announces acquisition of lifestyle living communities
* Announces acquisition of NSW of Lifestyle Living communities for $63 million
June 9 NAFTEMPORIKI PUBLISHING SA:
* SAYS THAT CREDITOR BANK EUROBANK HAS DENOUNCED THE CREDIT AGREEMENT OF THE COMPANY WITH AN OPEN OVERDRAFT ACCOUNT
* SAYS AFTER EUROBANK DENOUNCED THE CREDIT AGREEMENT THE TOTAL OUTSTANDING AMOUNT IS EUR 6.5 MILLION


* Board of directors accepted resignation of Frederic C. Dybuncio as president/CEO of PLC