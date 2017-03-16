US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 16 Nagarjuna Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd
* Nagarjuna Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd clarifies on news item "Coromandel in talks to buy Nagarjuna Fert"
* Says not in discussion with Coromandel Fertilizers or any other co Source text: bit.ly/2mRlamC Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)