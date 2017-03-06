BRIEF-Suryavanshi Spinning Mills says Badrinarayan Agarwal resigns as chairman
* Says Badrinarayan Agarwal, executive chairman have resigned from directorship and chairmanship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 6 Nagreeka Exports Ltd
* Says fire incident at yarn dying and cotton bleaching division at Kagal, Maharashtra
* Says there was no loss of life; the loss of stock is being assessed
* Says fire brought under control
* Says entire stock and other assets of division fully insured
* Disruption of work is being intimated Source text - (bit.ly/2lN0SXM) Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 N/A N/A 00.50/1.50 N/A N/A 02.83% (May 26) 1000 02.00/04.00 02.00/04.00 N/A 02.82% 02.82% N/A ------------------------------------------