May 25 Naked Brand Group Inc

* Naked Brand Group and Bendon Limited enter into agreement and plan of reorganization

* Naked Brand Group Inc - Naked's shareholders will, upon closing of merger, receive approximately 7% of outstanding ordinary shares of combined company on a fully diluted basis

* Naked Brand Group Inc says merger agreement has been approved by board of directors of both naked brands and bendon limited

* Naked Brand Group Inc - pursuant to merger agreement, Naked and Bendon, respectively, will become wholly owned subsidiaries of Bendon Group Holdings Limited

* Naked Brand Group Inc - pursuant to merger agreement, shareholders of bendon and stockholders of Naked, respectively, will become shareholders of Holdco