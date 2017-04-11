BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Naked Brand Group Inc
* Naked Brand Group - on April 10, co and Bendon Limited entered into amendment no. 3 to letter of intent dated December 19, 2016 - SEC filing
* Amendment revises net assets level to $5.8 million
* Naked Brand Group Inc - extends date by which parties shall have entered definitive deal before certain penalties may be incurred to May 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2omJygQ) Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results