* Naked Brand Group - on April 10, co and Bendon Limited entered into amendment no. 3 to letter of intent dated December 19, 2016 - SEC filing

* Amendment revises net assets level to $5.8 million

* Naked Brand Group Inc - extends date by which parties shall have entered definitive deal before certain penalties may be incurred to May 26, 2017