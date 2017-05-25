BRIEF-Reata Pharma files for mixed shelf of upto $250 mln
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc - files for mixed shelf of upto $250 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxRKgb) Further company coverage:
May 25 Naked Brand Group Inc
* Immediately prior to consummation of merger, Bendon and Holdco will consummate a reorganization
* All of shareholders of Bendon will exchange all outstanding ordinary shares of Bendon for 146.3 million ordinary shares of Holdco
* If Naked terminates merger agreement, then naked shall issue to Bendon 2.5 million shares of naked common stock Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qnpngp) Further company coverage:
* Avenue Therapeutics Inc sees IPO of 5.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5 and $7 per share - SEC filing