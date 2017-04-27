BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Naked Brand Group Inc
* Naked brand group announces fourth quarter and fiscal year results
* Q4 loss per share $0.42
* Q4 sales rose 21.9 percent to $550,000
* Naked brand group inc- in q4 of fiscal 2016, gross profit was negatively impacted by a $0.3 million inventory write-down
* Gross margin was 49.3% for q4 of fiscal 2017, compared to negative 39.0% for same period of fiscal 2016
* Ended fiscal year 2017 with $2.2 million of inventory on hand compared to $0.9 million for same period of fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.