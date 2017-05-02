US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of long weekend
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)
May 2 Nam Tai Property Inc
* Nam tai property inc. Reports q1 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Effective may 1, 2017, mr. Julian lin will be appointed as chief executive officer of company
* Nam tai property-currently derive majority of income from rental and interest income but rental income will cease after october 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)
BERLIN, May 26 IAG-owned airlines British Airways and Iberia are to follow Lufthansa by charging a fee for bookings via third parties, using new technology to take more control of their own bookings.