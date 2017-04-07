BRIEF-Stingray Digital Group has acquired C Music Entertainment Ltd.
* Under terms of agreement, stingray will fully own and operate C Music TV Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 7 Namibia Rare Earths Inc
* Namibia Rare Earths Inc. announces private placement
* Intends to issue, by way of non-brokered private placement, up to 7.1 million shares at a price of $0.07 per share
* Company also announced that Teri Anderson has stepped down as chief financial officer of company
* Darrin Campbell has assumed CEO role effective today Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 26 The United States will test an existing missile defense system to try to intercept an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) next week, U.S. officials said on Friday, at a time when North Korea is trying to develop one.