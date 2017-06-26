BRIEF-Homemaid acquires the business of VIP Service i Uppsala AB
* HOMEMAID WILL TAKE POSSESSION OF THE BUSINESS ON SEPTEMBER 1
June 26 Nan Hai Corporation Ltd
* Makes announcement in relation to property sales update on phase 3 of Peninsula
* As at 25 June 2017, 915 units were sold, generating an accumulated sales amount of approximately RMB15.034 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing