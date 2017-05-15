Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
May 15 Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corp :
* Says it plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$0.8 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says in the previous plan, co will pay no div for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j8v4h2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
LONDON, June 20 Rupert Murdoch will find out by June 29 whether he is closer to securing takeover target Sky after Britain set out a timetable to rule on whether the media mogul is a suitable owner of Europe's biggest broadcaster.