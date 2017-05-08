BRIEF-Tata Motors to merge unit TML Drivelines with self
Says to merge unit TML Drivelines with self
May 8 Nanfang Black Sesame Group CO Ltd
* Says it plans to buy Shanghai-based e-commerce firm LDD for 700 million yuan ($101.41 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 175 million yuan via share private placement to fund the acquisition
* Says it plans to boost capital of two units by a combined 240 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pVWF9O; bit.ly/2qS9UFY
($1 = 6.9030 Chinese yuan renminbi)
ZURICH, June 20 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday.