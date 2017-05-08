May 8 Nanfang Black Sesame Group CO Ltd

* Says it plans to buy Shanghai-based e-commerce firm LDD for 700 million yuan ($101.41 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 175 million yuan via share private placement to fund the acquisition

* Says it plans to boost capital of two units by a combined 240 million yuan

