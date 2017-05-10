BRIEF-Edifier Technology to dissolve environmental protection engineering unit
* Says co decides to dissolve its Beijing-based controlling environmental protection engineering unit
May 10 Nanhua Bio-medicine Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trading on may 11 and resume on May 12 after withdrawing delisting risk warning
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2q5bhBD
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says co decides to dissolve its Beijing-based controlling environmental protection engineering unit
* STARTS COOPERATION WITH K3 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)