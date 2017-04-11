New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 11Nanhua Instruments Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 2.1 percent to 16.2 percent, or to be 5.1 million yuan to 5.8 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (5 million yuan)
* Says increased operating revenue as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/T0TxRs
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.