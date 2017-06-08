BRIEF-Hiddn Solutions: repeat order of Hiddn SafeDisk from Dutch government
* HIDDN SOLUTIONS ASA - REPEAT ORDER OF HIDDN SAFEDISK FROM THE DUTCH GOVERNMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 8Nanjing Gaoke Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 14
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 15 and the dividend will be paid on June 15


* Dana says $700 mln of sukuk have become sharia non-compliant