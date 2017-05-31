BRIEF-Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris in the EU
* Alexion receives positive CHMP opinion for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (GMG) in the European Union
May 31 Nanjing Hicin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1dk3CB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Ultragenyx pharmaceutical inc - based on agreement, submission of burosumab bla is planned for second half of 2017