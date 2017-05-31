May 31 Nanjing Hicin Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 3 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 7

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 8 and the dividend will be paid on June 8

