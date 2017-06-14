BRIEF-Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering says dividend payment date on June 29
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.35 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
June 14 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.045 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 21 and the dividend will be paid on June 21
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4ja8Dh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.35 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
* Says it will invest 4.5 million yuan to set up a Qingdao-based biology company with partner