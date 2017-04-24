BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 Nanjing Putian Telecommunications Co Ltd
* Says it expected FY 2016 net loss to be 6-7 million yuan versus net loss of 16.6 million yuan year ago
* Says in the previous outlook，the company expected the net profit for FY 2016 to be 5-8 million yuan
* Comments that change in supply condition is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/7gySX3
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement