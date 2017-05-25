BRIEF-Zhejiang Huatong Meat Products plans food JV worth 60 mln yuan with partner
* Says it plans to invest 30.6 million yuan to set up a Cangnan-based food JV with investment firm
May 25 Nanjing Textiles Import & Export Corp Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on May 26 amid controlling shareholder changes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rCSy3y
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to invest 30.6 million yuan to set up a Cangnan-based food JV with investment firm
ZURICH, June 23 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Friday: