March 7 Nanobiotix SA:
* Announced presentation of NBTXR3 preclinical studies
* Studies demonstrating antitumor efficacy of NBTXR3 in five different in vivo human cancer
models
* Studies demonstrate antitumor efficacy of NBTXR3 in combination with chemotherapy, in both
in vitro and in vivo studies
* NBTXR3 showed superiority when compared to the sole use of radiation in soft tissue
sarcoma, prostate, head & neck, colorectal and lung cancer models including patient's tumor
fragment of prostate adenocarcinoma
* studies also showed NBTXR3 to have intratumor persistence of nanoparticles over time in
all evaluated cancer types
* In addition, animals tolerated the treatment very well
* Will also present data highlighting the signs of NBTXR3's antitumor
efficacy when combined with cisplatin-based chemoradiation both in vitro and
in vivo
* Nanobiotix' in vivo and in vitro results revealed that adding NBTXR3 significantly
improves the anticancer effect of the chemoradiation
