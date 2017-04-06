April 6 Nanobiotix SA:

* Nanobiotix launches capital increase by means of an accelerated bookbuild offering

* Intends to issue up to 1,596,527 new shares ("new shares"), representing up to 9.99 pct of company's issued share capital

* New shares would be issued through a capital increase without shareholders' pre-emptive rights