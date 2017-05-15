BRIEF-Boeing's Aviall enters parts agreement with GE Aviation for F110 Engine
* Through Aviall enters exclusive aftermarket distribution agreement with ge aviation for spare parts supporting F110-100 and F110-129 engines
May 15 Nanobiotix SA:
* HAS NO Q1 REVENUE IN 2017 VS Q1 EUR 45,847 YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Titan Medical Inc. Announces pricing of marketed offering of units