April 4 Nanoco Group Plc:

* H1 pre-tax loss of 6.4 mln stg versus loss of 6.26 million stg loss year ago

* H1 revenue 680,000 stg versus 140,000 stg year ago

* Says no interim dividend has been recommended

* Although first half results are in line with board's expectation, sales have not yet materialised in second half

* Are therefore lowering our full year expectations