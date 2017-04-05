April 5 NanoRepro AG:

* To increase share capital in the amount of currently 5,654,972 euros by issuing up to 565,028 new no-par-shares with a notional share in the share capital of 1.00 euro each up to 6,220,000 euros ($6.63 million)

* Issue price 1.10 euros per new earnings per share; expected gross proceeds of up to 621,530.80 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9378 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)