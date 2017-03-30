BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Nanthealth Inc
* Nanthealth reports 72 pct increase in full year 2016 total net revenue to $100 million with saas revenue increasing more than 181 pct and increasing GPS cancer adoption
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.18
* Q4 loss per share $0.49
* Q4 revenue $24.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018