* Workhorse Group Inc says on June 22, co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen And Company, Llc - SEC filing
June 6 Nantkwest Inc:
* NantKwest expands nant cancer vaccine program with additional clinical trials announced addressing multiple cancer types across all stages of disease
* NantKwest Inc - expansion of company's existing nant cancer vaccine program in pancreatic cancer to target a number of additional tumor types
* NantKwest - first combination off shelf NK, adaptive immunotherapy trial to be initiated for pancreatic, lung, breast and colon cancer, among others
* Kinder Morgan- on June 16, two subsidiaries of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited, Kinder Morgan Cochin ULC, Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC entered into credit agreement