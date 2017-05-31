BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees
* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31Nanto Bank Ltd
* Says it will issue new shares at the price of 3,017.2 yen per share through public offering
* Says it will issue new shares at the price of 3,017.2 yen per share through private placement
* Previous plan was announced on May 23
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/dfJn5N
MILAN, June 23 At least five energy and infrastructure groups are expected to place non-binding offers for the Italian assets of Spain's Gas Natural, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding foreign funds were also looking at the deal.