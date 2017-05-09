BRIEF-Zhen Ding Technology Holding adjusts 2016 dividend record date to July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date adjusted to July 15
May 9 NAPATECH A/S
* REPORTED REVENUES OF DKK 57.6 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 (DKK 46.3 MILLION IN Q1 2016)
* Q1 EBITDA OF DKK 9.4 MILLION (6.2)
* REITERATES GUIDANCE FOR 2017: REVENUE GROWTH OF 10 TO 20%
* REITERATES GUIDANCE FOR 2017: GROSS MARGIN AROUND 68%
* REITERATES GUIDANCE FOR 2017: EBITDA MARGIN AROUND 20% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says 6 billion won worth of its 1st series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants have been exercised into 506,243 shares of the company, at 11,852 won/share, as of June 20