May 19 NAPATECH A/S:

* REG-NAPATECH A/S : SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS IN OUR DELL PARTNERSHIP

* SAYS UNDISCLOSED CUSTOMER HAS CHOSEN DELL PANDION PRODUCTS FOR THEIR DATACENTERS.

* FIRST PURCHASE ORDER WAS RECEIVED FOR PANDION SOFTWARE, AND ROLL-OUT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER COMING MONTHS

* TOTAL VALUE FROM ROLL-OUT FOR NAPATECH IS PROJECTED TO BE MORE THAN 500.000 USD