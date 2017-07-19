FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-NAPCO expects Q4 sales of about $25.4 million
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Graphic: Cracks emerge in Trump’s base
World
Graphic: Cracks emerge in Trump’s base
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 19, 2017 / 12:19 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-NAPCO expects Q4 sales of about $25.4 million

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Napco Security Technologies Inc

* NAPCO expects Q4 sales of about $25.4 million

* NAPCO announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year sales

* Sees Q4 sales about $25.4 million

* Napco Security Technologies Inc - ‍full year fiscal 2017 estimated sales are expected to be $87.1 million, an increase of 6% over last year​

* Napco Security Technologies Inc - full year fiscal 2017 estimated sales are expected to be a record $87.1 million, an increase of 6% over last year

* Q4 revenue view $24.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $86.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.