BRIEF-NAPCO expects Q4 sales of about $25.4 million

July 19 (Reuters) - Napco Security Technologies Inc

* NAPCO expects Q4 sales of about $25.4 million

* NAPCO announces preliminary fourth quarter and full year sales

* Sees Q4 sales about $25.4 million

* Napco Security Technologies Inc - ‍full year fiscal 2017 estimated sales are expected to be $87.1 million, an increase of 6% over last year​

* Napco Security Technologies Inc - full year fiscal 2017 estimated sales are expected to be a record $87.1 million, an increase of 6% over last year

* Q4 revenue view $24.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $86.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: