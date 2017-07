BRIEF-Napoli signs Mario Rui from AS Roma for loan fee of EUR 3.75 mln

July 13 (Reuters) - AS ROMA SPA:

* Societa Sportiva Calcio Napoli Signs Silva Duarte Mario Rui from as Roma on Loan Until June 30, 2018

* Loan Transfer Fee for Silva Duarte Mario Rui Amounts to Eur 3.75 Million

* Agreement for Silva Duarte Mario Rui Envisages That Napoli Must Make Move Permanent for Eur 5.5 Million if Some Sporting Conditions Are Met

* AGREEMENT FOR SILVA DUARTE MARIO RUI ALSO PROVIDES FOR BONUS OF UP TO EUR 1 MILLION IF CERTAIN SPORTING TARGETS ARE MET Source text: reut.rs/2sUhwZV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)